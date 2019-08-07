Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Delta 9 cannabis strain by Holy Seeds is a 50/50 hybrid strain with a moderate to high 19% THC average. The buds are dense with and have a longer than usual flowering period. Delta 9 has an intriguing sweet earthy taste when inhaled and upon exhale, it carries a spicy, sour flavor to finish things off. Delta 9 cannabis strain is suitable for evening usage.Delta 9 cannabis strain’s high starts with an uplifting effect. Making most consumers feel energetic. After some time passes, users will feel a tingle that runs through your body with relaxation.