heritagelinks on November 26, 2019

I came in looking primarily for something CBD due to some pain issues I suffer from, I spoke with Alyssa & she recommended me a CBD Oil to try out. I didn't want something with THC & she was able to find me a product with practically none. Also spoke to me about her own pain issues, so it made me feel really comfortable talking about it. It was a great experience & I will be coming back for more.