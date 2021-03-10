Poor service when they make a mistake. Bought two CBD sprays and they gave me one oil, went back to replace and they said since I opened it they could not give me a replacement. Wasn’t my fault I opened it and realized it was wrong. It was their fault for giving me what I did not buy and yet they wanted to sell me another one and keep something I can’t use. They should take the loss for their mistake now me. Poor customer care.I Refused and left, will never buy from Spirit leaf again. Lost mine and my entire families business as I am the shopper.