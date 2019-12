sound_ofsilence on December 7, 2019

I'm disabled and sometimes my LP won't have what I'm looking for so being able to make my order online for my partner to pick up is so so helpful. I've also appreciated the friendly atmosphere and staff when I'm able to tag along! Thanks for the great experiences time and time again! Only dislike I have is how DRY everything is (experiences are good at least!), but honestly that's an across the country issue and not a store one so I'm not docking any points.