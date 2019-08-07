Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Jean Guy on sale this week for 32.99. This strain is a hybrid with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity.
Casablanca by Edison 3.5G - SALE
Valid 12/4/2019 – 12/12/2019
Casablanca by Edison 3.5G on sale this week for $29.95. This strain is a bold, indica-dominant variety which produces plush, rich, moss green flowers with amber highlights and unique sour, earthy flavours