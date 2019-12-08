371 products
Plain Packaging Indica - 3.5g
from Canopy Growth
7%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$18.99each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Tangerine Dream - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
Alta Vie Campfire - 1g
from Alta Vie
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$10.99each
In-store only
Alta Vie Campfire - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$36.99each
In-store only
Up Cannabis 50 Kush - 3.5g
from Up
10%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$37.99each
In-store only
Tweed Highlands - 7g
from Tweed
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$61.99each
In-store only
SYNR.G Tropical Breeze - 3.5g
from Synr.g
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Breeze
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 501 Shooting Star - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shooting Star
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
Canaca Mango - 3.5g
from Canaca
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$33.99each
In-store only
7ACRES Sensi Star - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
7ACRES White Widow - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
13%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Galiano - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Galiano
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Gabriola - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Frost Monster
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs BC Sungrown Harlequin - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
2%
THC
5.5%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 7g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$78.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Quadra - 7g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Petrolia Headstash
Strain
$78.99each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$33.99each
In-store only
Edison Reserve Lola Montes - 7g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Hashplant
Strain
$61.99each
In-store only
Spinach Sensi Star - 3.5g
from Spinach Cannabis
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
Redecan White Shark - 3.5g
from RedeCan
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$24.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiskaberry
Strain
$38.99each
In-store only
Royal High Great White Shark - 1g
from Royal High
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Royal High Serious Kush - 1g
from Royal High
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Serious Kush
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Aurora LA Confidential -3.5g
from Aurora
12%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 7g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$65.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 501 Shooting Star - 1g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shooting Star
Strain
$13.99each
In-store only
Redecan CBD Shark Shock - 7g
from RedeCan
2%
THC
6%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$48.99each
In-store only
Flowr BC Diesel - 3.5g
from The Flowr Group
11%
THC
0%
CBD
BC Diesel
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Color Cannabis Mango Haze - 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
4%
THC
6%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
Qwest Reserve Ice Cream Cake - 3.5g
from Qwest Reserve
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$65.99each
In-store only
Qwest Reserve Wedding Breath - 3.5g
from Qwest Reserve
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Breath
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Qwest Sour Diesel - 3.5g
from QWEST CANNABIS
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
Qwest Strawberry Cough - 3.5g
from QWEST CANNABIS
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$48.99each
In-store only
Aurora OG Melon - 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Melon
Strain
$33.99each
In-store only
DOJA Utopia - 3.5g
from DOJA
16%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Utopia (shiskaberry)
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Gabriola - 7g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Frost Monster
Strain
$90.99each
In-store only
Houseplant Indica - 3.5g
from Houseplant
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid - 3.5g
from Houseplant
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Houseplant Hybrid
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
