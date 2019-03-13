Mindwarp
The staff is always very friendly and will converse at a level you can understand. I've been there several times, it's always pleasant, I never feel spoken down to nor pressured in any way. If you are worried about it being 'seedy' inside, don't; reputable shops like this are like boutiques with nice lighting and very well displayed products and prices. They get a 4 for quality. I don't question the quality of the buds they sell. They always do the trick for me. I do, however find there to be excessive packaging for some products but that may be more of a factor of the producers. They get a 5 for service, no question. Friendly, knowledgeable, happy. I give them a 4 for atmosphere. The store is like a fancy boutique, which is fine, but I think it would be nice to have more of the cannabis culture displayed as well. Maybe a happy medium between a boutique and funky shop, lol I don't know. Have you tried White Widow? lol Denis
Thanks for your continued patronage, we truly appreciate the support. We have created a modern retail model that offers legitimacy, reputability, professionalism and a feeling of confidence. It is great to hear you enjoyed it. We agree the packaging is excessive. However, at this time the products are packaged by the producers and it is unfortunate the government requires the bulky containers. There is a recycling program available at the store, do bring your empty containers in next time. Have a great week.