Missmaxx on July 20, 2019

Overall a very nice location. Service was friendly. I went in looking for something to ease pain after surgery. I understand as informed by the girl that they are unable to discuss medical use but she was unable to help me choose a suitable strand. Recommend a very high THC content after I said I am a minimal user and don’t want anything too strong. She could be a new employee and I was able to choose via Leafly. Great location for anyone who knows what they want.