Product selection is fine. The product descriptions are poor, so you don't know what you are getting. Only option is click and collect, which is fine, but I was called to give my credit card # over the phone. When I realized I purchased the wrong product, I was told I couldn't exchange it before picking it up because it was already paid for. Even when I asked if I could exchange for an item of lesser value, I was told no.
SueMad
on April 17, 2020
Quick and easy pickup during Covid 19.
Cannabis store said:
Glad to hear Sue! We hope you are well 💚
MeganHotlips
on March 29, 2020
Very pleasant experience
Cannabis store said:
Hey Megan. We are always happy to serve you. We hope to see you in the neighbourhood again soon!
supahmira
on March 25, 2020
my fiance and I come here all the time. everyone is great here and the quality of their products are astounding.
Cannabis store said:
Hey SupahMira! Thank you so much for the kind words. We look forward to serving you again soon!
zZzSomeGuyzZz
on March 18, 2020
Went to buy a vaporizer and some herb. I bought a Davinci vaporizer, found out I had been ripped off by $50 (yes, $50). Other local stores sold the product for $50 cheaper, including the manufacturer (it was a spontaneous purchase). I went back right away to request a price-match, in-store credit, or a refund. They did nothing but repeat it was their policy that no refunds are given. They offered me one pack of rolling papers and a BIQ lighter (why would I want that...I just bought a vaporizer). There's a reason they don't publish their accessory and vaporizer prices on their website - so you overpay and can't get a refund. I can't speak to the quality of their herb products but buy your vaporizers and accessories elsewhere, unless you're fine with paying a 25% premium. I hope this saves some people some money. I could have bought a lot more herbal products with that $50. Won't be going back.
graemei15
on March 12, 2020
Amazing atmosphere. The staff were warm and insightful and they were very helpful in finding a hybrid CBD strain that fit perfectly into what I was looking for. Will definitely be back to see what they have on the menu next.
Cannabis store said:
Hi Graemei15! Great to hear we found you the Hybrid CBD strain that you were looking for. Always a pleasure serving you. See ya next Thursday aka Order Day ;)
sativaottawa72
on March 12, 2020
Perhaps my favourite legal store in Ontario. Their selection is top-notch, prices are great, and their employees are some of the friendliest and knowledgeable humans in retail. Love the new menu and aesthetic. Can't wait for their orders every week. Definitely my go-to.
Cannabis store said:
Hey sativaottawa72. Thank you so much for the kind words. We are honoured to serve you and the Ottawa community. What's in your Stash this week?
johnsharpe001
on March 11, 2020
Awesome store, very sheik! Great service and recommendations from Jason. Thank you!
Cannabis store said:
Hey John! Thanks for reaching out. We are so glad to hear that you had a great experience at Stash & Co. Hope to see you in the neighbourhood again sometime!