zZzSomeGuyzZz on March 18, 2020

Went to buy a vaporizer and some herb. I bought a Davinci vaporizer, found out I had been ripped off by $50 (yes, $50). Other local stores sold the product for $50 cheaper, including the manufacturer (it was a spontaneous purchase). I went back right away to request a price-match, in-store credit, or a refund. They did nothing but repeat it was their policy that no refunds are given. They offered me one pack of rolling papers and a BIQ lighter (why would I want that...I just bought a vaporizer). There's a reason they don't publish their accessory and vaporizer prices on their website - so you overpay and can't get a refund. I can't speak to the quality of their herb products but buy your vaporizers and accessories elsewhere, unless you're fine with paying a 25% premium. I hope this saves some people some money. I could have bought a lot more herbal products with that $50. Won't be going back.