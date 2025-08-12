DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Stok'd - Malvern
– OR –
Last updated:
Shop Spinach at Stok'd - Malvern
Sponsored by Spinach
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this store
Stok'd - Malvern
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 2
31 Tapscott Road, Scarborough, ON
License 1450743
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 11pm
monday
9am - 11pm
tuesday
9am - 11pm
wednesday
9am - 11pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until 11pm ET
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimateReady in about same dayPaymentCash
Closed until 3pm ET
Promotions at Stok'd - Malvern
Updates from Stok'd - Malvern
1 Review of Stok'd - Malvern
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere