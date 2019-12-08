379 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 23
Show All 109
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$699
Deals
* Prices listed before HST
Prices at purchase will include 13% HST
* Prices listed before HST
Prices at purchase will include 13% HST
All Products
Ace Valley - Ace Valley CBD - 3.5g
from Ace Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.27each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Delahaze - 3.5g
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.66each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.96each
In-store only
Canaca - Blueberry - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.52each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Galiano - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.8each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Galiano - 7g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$83.18each
In-store only
Redecan - God Bud - 15g
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$114.59each
In-store only
Redecan - God Bud - 1g
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.28each
In-store only
Redecan - God Bud - 3.5g
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.64each
In-store only
Canna Farms - GSC - 3.5g
from Canna Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$51.76each
In-store only
Tweed - Highlands - 3.5g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.41each
In-store only
Tweed - Houndstooth - 1g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.73each
In-store only
Tweed - Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.41each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.8each
In-store only
LBS - Palm Tree CBD - 3.5g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.83each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Pink Kush - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.37each
In-store only
Woodstock - Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from Woodstock
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.26each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.8each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Quadra - 7g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$83.18each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo - 1g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.28each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo - 7g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.63each
In-store only
Redecan - Shishkaberry - 1g
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.84each
In-store only
Redecan - Shishkaberry - 3.5g
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.75each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Tangerine Dream - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.37each
In-store only
Aurora - Temple - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.39each
In-store only
Canaca - Mango - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.52each
In-store only
Haven St. - No. 301 Napali CBD - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.72each
In-store only
Redecan - God Bud - 7g
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.63each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Pink Kush - 3.5g
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.66each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Pink Kush - 7g
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$92.47each
In-store only
LBS - Sunset - 3.5g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.83each
In-store only
Canaca - Jean Guy - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.52each
In-store only
Tweed - Balmoral - 3.5g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.85each
In-store only
Solei - Balance - 1g
from Solei
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.84each
In-store only
Trailblazer - Glow Hybrid Bud - 3.5g
from Trailblazer
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.69each
In-store only
Emerald - Hash Plant - 3.5g
from Emerald
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.77each
In-store only
Emerald - Hash Plant - 7g
from Emerald
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.45each
In-store only
Good Supply - Jean Guy - 1g
from Good Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.07each
In-store only
7ACRES - Jean Guy - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.45each
In-store only
Edison - La Strada - 3.5g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.96each
In-store only
12345 ... 10