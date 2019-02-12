Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great little dispensery! Staff is always friendly and knowledgeable. They always have the right info when you want it! The menu is cute and the place is rather small it makes up for it by being quick and simple! This location is always clean and as expected they ID! So make sure you have your card!