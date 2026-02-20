I was blown away with the knowledge and customer service I was provided by Michelle. I came in there not having a clue with what I was looking for and left feeling confident and amazed with the product I bought and knowledge I didn’t have walking in there. She was patient and took the time to listen to my needs. She asked all the right questions. There variety of product is exceptional. I will not go anywhere else. Michelle thank you so much an experience I won’t forget and you’ll definetly be seeing a lot more of me. Can’t wait to pass along to friends and family about Take Off and there amazing staff. Prices can’t be beat either !! Lucky to have an amazing young lady as Michelle! Thank you! ☺️