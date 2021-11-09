With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis space, converting from legacy to legal was inevitable. As retail cannabis became legal in Canada, our founders saw a substantial gap with current retailers across the nation. Whether they came across a well branded store with multiple locations or an individual retail cannabis store, our founders were yet to come across any stores with real expertise and a true understanding of cannabis products. They then decided it was time to partner up and change the game with Terps & Rec Cannabis. Our store guarantees the absolute freshest product available on the market. In fact, Terps & Rec Cannabis is the only legal retail store that offers climate controlled storage, ensuring you receive the highest quality product on the market. Whether it’s dried flower or concentrates, you will taste and feel the difference. For those who don’t know Terps is short for Terpenes which are aromatic compounds found in various types of plants. Terpenes are known to contain high concentrations in cannabis plants which elevate the flavour in addition to creating unique characteristics of scents. Terps & Rec Cannabis is conveniently located in North Etobicoke neighbouring Mississauga and Vaughan which do not permit Cannabis retail stores. Minutes from Humber College, Pearson airport and only 20 minutes from the downtown core. We welcome our local community and all neighbouring cities to come and experience the difference with our highly qualified, friendly and cannabis passionate team.