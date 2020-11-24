The Amherstburg Cannabis Company is Amherstburg's 1st Ontario Authorized Cannabis Dispensary. Owned and Operated by Amherstburg Resdients, our mission is to offer one the WIDEST selection of Retail Cannabis products at a great price to our customers. Our Friendly & Knowledgeable Bilingual Budtenders are Rated #1 in Customer Service on Google Reviews. "See & Smell" our latest product line up in-store and get an up-to-date list of our current inventory (in real-time) by clicking the link below. Customers have the option to buy in-store or purchase online and pick-up. Sign up today for our REWARDS PROGRAM