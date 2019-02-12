Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Cute little shop. I went here for their soft opening staff was friendly and unrushed though nervous probably because it's their first day. prices were good they were well stocked on everything they used their space well it had that small town feel so the interaction was very genuine and relaxed