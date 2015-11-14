Easily one of the best dispensaries in Vancouver. Staff is incredible -- good looking young people who know their weeds. They know the basic medical benefits of cannabis and can point you in the direction of whatever you need regardless of ailment. They know the effects of most of their products because they've tested them (not all places do, I recently learned). Very healthy selection of strains. Be it bud or concentrate, all their product is AAAA quality, perfect for medicinal or recreational purposes. Unfortunately, they don't have a huge selection in terms of prices/discounts, but they at least make the regular effort to make five dollar grams available to patients who need affordable medicine. But, with that said, very few dispensaries can beat the prices of their concentrates. Last but not least, they do not charge for membership and it takes less than 10 minutes to fill out the paperwork, which is NOT the case for a lot of places. And the atmosphere -- they got arcade games and a flat screen, plus a bumpin' ass sound system. What's not to like? I got nothing but good things to say about these guys, I go there almost everyday and I encourage you to visit their shop and take a look around. I guarantee you'll find whatever it is that you're looking for!