Very uniquely designed store, great vibes, and all together a great experience buying trees. Since it's independently owned (which I love) you feel like your chatting with friends about what you're going to smoke. They also asked me to let me know how I liked what I bought, which I've never been asked before at a dispensary! Really made me feel like I was getting a service that was personalized and tailored to make sure I enjoyed my purchase. Will definitely be making this my pick up spot.