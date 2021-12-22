This story began a few thousand years ago when we humans were doing our hunter-gather thing. Even back then, herb was for healing, meditating, eating, or just mellowing out after a long day of foraging. In a way, not much has changed. Except now our product choices are more bountiful. And we’ve got more time to savour an experience. We are enthusiasts. For us, like many of you, herb is a way of life. Our Herbmasters have the deep canna knowledge to ensure you get the right product, price and amount. Whether you’re canna-curious, a daytime microdoser, aristocrat roller, or bedtime cookie eater, whatever your journey, we’re here to help. Come visit us at 1650 Bath Rd in Kingston Ontario.