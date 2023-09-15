290 products | Last updated:
The Higher Cannabis Co - Windsor
Welcome to The Higher Cannabis Company, your number one source for all THC, CBD and accessories. The company was founded by three local connoisseurs who strive to provide the highest quality service and products in a clean and safe environment. We are committed to educate the community on the products and their uses based on AGCO regulations.
3407 Walker Road, Windsor, ON
License https://www.agco.ca/status-current-cannabis-retail-store-applications
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
h........9
March 4, 2023
One stop shop for all things Cannabis