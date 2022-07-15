As someone that lives in the east end of Hamilton where there aren't quite as many dispensaries packed into a smaller area, this is easily my favourite. The budtenders are always helpful and knowledgeable, super nice, and the overall experience of shopping here is great. I've happily been a regular customer since this location was opened.
