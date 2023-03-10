The OZ Store - Somerset
723.5 km away
In-store purchasing only
1 product | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Other
Shop by strain type
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
The OZ Store - Somerset
Downtown Ottawa's premier cannabis destination is now on Leafly/Uber Eats! Our humble little shop is home to one of Ottawa's most diverse cannabis menus, allowing us to provide you with extremely competitive pricing and unbelievable weekly "in store" deals. Whether you stop by for a quick visit, or you make use of our 1-of-a-kind delivery service, our strategic location on Somerset St. West between Bank St. and Elgin St. makes us accessible for all Ottowans (19+, of course).
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
294 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON
License CRSA1204737
storefrontADA accesiblerecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm