Welcome to The Peace Pipe, The Place for Puff Buffs! Founded in 1997, The Peace Pipe has worked to create a diverse and welcoming environment. With 4 locations operating in Ontario, we strive to provide our customers with the latest cannabis product while staying true to our headshop roots. Our staff and customers are important to us and have helped us grow into what we are today. There is something for everyone at The Peace Pipe. Come visit us at 1 King St East in Cobourg Ontario.