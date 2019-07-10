291 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 95
Show All 38
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$235
Deals
Weekly Specials
Valid 10/7/2019 – 1/1/2022
New specials each week. Better than Happy hour pricing.
See in store for details.
Weekly Specials
Valid 10/7/2019 – 1/1/2022
New specials each week. Better than Happy hour pricing.
See in store for details.
All Products
Aurora - Blue Dream 3.5g Dried Flower
from Aurora
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Canaca - Alien Dawg 3.5g Dried Flower
from Canaca
16.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Canaca - Green Cush 3.5g Dried Flower
from Canaca
16%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Canaca - Mango 3.5g Dried Flower
from Canaca
16.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Canaca - White Widow 3.5g Dried Flower
from Canaca
18.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Acreage Pharms - CBD Kush 3.5g Dried Flower
from Acreage Pharms
6.4%
THC
9.1%
CBD
CBD Kush
Strain
$24.99each
In-store only
Color Cannabis - Blueberry Seagal 3.5g Dried Flower
from Color Cannabis
15.25%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blueberry Seagal
Strain
$36.99each
In-store only
EDISON - Casa Blanca 1g Dried Flower
from Edison
17.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mongolian
Strain
$9.95each
In-store only
EDISON - La Strada 3.5g Dried Flower
from Edison
17.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
EDISON - Lola Montes 1g Dried Flower
from Edison
16.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$9.95each
In-store only
EDISON - Rio Bravo 1g Dried Flower
from Edison
19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wabanaki
Strain
$9.95each
In-store only
EDISON - Rio Bravo 3.5g Dried Flower
from Edison
18.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wabanaki
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Atomical Haze 3.5g Dried Flower
from Flowr
7.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Atomical Haze
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Haven St - No. 402: 1g Blueberry Kush
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
18.91%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$11.49each
In-store only
Hexo - Helios Flower 3.5g Dried Flower
from HEXO
14.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Snow Leopard X Maui Wowie
Strain
$28.99each
In-store only
Hexo - Lagoon Flower 3.5 g Dried Flower
from HEXO
16.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Northern Berry
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Hexo - Sierra Flower 3.5 g Dried Flower
from HEXO
5.9%
THC
10%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
LBS - Sunset 1g Dried Flower
from LBS
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Qwest - Vision Qwest 3.5g Dried Flower
from QWEST CANNABIS
19.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Delahaze 3.5g Dried Flower
from San Rafael '71
21.47%
THC
0.04%
CBD
DelaHaze
Strain
$36.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Balmoral 3.5g Dried Flower
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$37.99each
In-store only
Up - Meridian 3.5g Dried Flower
from Up
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis - Cold Creek Kush 3.5g Dried Flower
from Vertical Cannabis
22.28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$52.99each
In-store only
WeedMD - Ghost Train Haze 3.5g Dried Flower - (CNB-1300627)
from Unknown Brand
18.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$36.99each
In-store only
Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc. - BC Sour Tangie 3.5g Dried Flower
from Flowr
12.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Hexo - Nebula 3.5g Dried Flower
from Hexo Operations Inc.
11.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$26.99each
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke Go 3.5g Dried Flower
from Tokyo Smoke
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Pie
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
COVE Rest Reserve 3.5g Dried Flower
from COVE
16.9%
THC
___
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Savary 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.4%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
7ACRES - Jean Guy 3.5g Dried Flower (CNB-00100276)
from 7ACRES
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$49.99each
In-store only
7ACRES - White Widow 3.5g Dried Flower (CNB-00100275)
from 7ACRES
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split 1g Dried Flower
from Aurora
10.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$6.49each
In-store only
Aurora - MK Ultra 3.5g Dried Flower
from Aurora
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Aurora - Summer Fling 3.5g Dried Flower
from Aurora
9.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Blissco - Green Cush 3.5 g Dried Flower
from Blissco
22.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$48.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Gabriola 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.8%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Frost Monster
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Galiano 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
17.2%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Keats 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.6%
THC
0.01%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Quadra 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
17.9%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Petrolia Headstash
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Ruxton 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
12345 ... 8