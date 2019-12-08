397 products
ACE Valley Sativa
from Flowr
16.6%
THC
0.4%
CBD
ACE Valley Sativa
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
BC Sensi Star
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Afghani Kush
from Canna Farms
20.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Afghani Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweet Skunk
from Canaca
15.9%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sweet Skunk
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush 2
from Flowr
14.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush 2
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Dream 1
from Flowr
15.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tangerine Dream 1
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Silver Stick Large (one Hitter)
from Openfields
___
THC
___
CBD
$400 g
In-store only
Gear Premium 4" Clear Taster
from Openfields
___
THC
___
CBD
$3.290 g
In-store only
Cannatonik One Hitter (metal)
from Maple Craft
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.990 g
In-store only
Tailgate
from CannTrust
19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tailgate
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Clipper Lighters (Fudd Friday's)
from HBI Canada
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.490 g
In-store only
Clipper Lighters Jet
from HBI Canada
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.490 g
In-store only
Clipper Lighters Tie Dye
from HBI Canada
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.490 g
In-store only
Raw Hydrostone
from HBI Canada
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.990 g
In-store only
Balmoral
from Tweed
25%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Kent County Kush
from Vertical
20%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Kent County Kush
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Split
from Aurora
10.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Cold Creek Kush - Redecan
from RedeCan
22.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Prairie Fire
from Delta 9 Labs
20%
THC
___
CBD
$138¼ oz
In-store only
Cloud Nine
from Delta 9 Labs
20%
THC
___
CBD
$138¼ oz
In-store only
Lemon Riot
from Sundial Cannabis
21.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Argyle
from Tweed
20%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow - Canaca
from Canaca
17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
White Widow - Canaca
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Kush
from DNA
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$87¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Widow
from Canna Farms
20%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Widow
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolope - Aurora
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chocolope - Aurora
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Cabaret
from AltaVie
16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cabaret
Strain
$46⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangerine Dream - San Rafael
from San Rafael '71
12.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rafael
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Confidential
from Aurora
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Headband
from Front Porch
16.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Melon - Aurora
from Aurora
16.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
OG Melon - Aurora
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Short Cookies
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
18.86%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strawberry Short Cookies
Strain
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
Think Fast
from Benchmark
15.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Think Fast
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Temple
from Aurora
0.3%
THC
9.1%
CBD
Mountain Temple
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from BLKMKT
24.3%
THC
0.72%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from DNA
21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Snow Bud
from Benchmark
17.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Snow Bud
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cosmic Thunder
from Haven Street
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Cosmic Thunder
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
MK Ultra - Aurora
from Aurora
18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Punch
from Sundial Cannabis
15.6%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Citrus Punch
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
