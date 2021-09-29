Looking for quick service? We got you. Looking for Good Value and Affordable Pricing? We got you Looking for expertise from staff who have tried the products themselves? We got you (but continually work on it) Whatever you are looking for, most chances are....we got you! The POTery is independently owned and operated by OG Bramptonians, welcoming everyone from the cannabis newbie to the experienced connoisseur. Gone are the antiquated days of procuring your bud from strangers. When you visit our joint you will be greeted by a team of experienced and supportive cannabis experts who are committed to understanding your needs, answering all of your questions, and helping you sculpt a high quality cannabis journey. The POTery team is able to speak multiple languages ensuring that we make our customers feel welcome. The POTery is located at 239 Queen Street E in the center building unit 19 (ground level). There is plenty of parking space and easy access for your convenience. Our menu is thoughtfully curated to include the highest standard of cannabis strains such as Afghan Kush, Pink Kush, D. Bubba Kush, OG Kush, Slurricane, Sensi Star, Chemdawg, Wedding Cake, Trainwreck, Jean Guy, Cherry Punch and much more.