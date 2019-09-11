runi64 on August 28, 2018

Let me start off by saying that I have visited many dispensaries over the last 4 years, but never felt the desire to join any of them as my 'first official dispensary'. There are a couple of things that are quite important to me: 1. Quality -- organic products 2. Friendly/knowledgeable customer service -- helping me find exactly what I need for the reasons that I need it. 3. A warm and welcoming environment with a wide variety of products The village bloomery exceeded my expectations in all three categories. As soon as I walked in, I was welcomed by a smiling friendly face and then Rian and I had a conversation for 30 minutes discussing legalization, environmental consciousness, products used for different things such as depression, anxiety, etc. It felt like a mom & pop shop in every aspect. Every person working there knew everything about each strain -- beyond what you could read on Leafly. I immediately became a member, and honestly - have NO desire to go elsewhere. Do the right thing & sign up here. You won't regret it.