myklread
Nice, friendly, helpful staff—high quality accessories and well curated selection of cannabis
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
When were you born?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Sorry, Leafly isn't available in your location yet.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Nice, friendly, helpful staff—high quality accessories and well curated selection of cannabis
Love, love, love Village Bloomery! Their staff as extremely knowledgeable and their strains are super tasty! I tried the Moonbeam, it's Strawberry Banana, and had one of the best highs I've ever experienced.
Thank you so much for coming in to the Village! We're thrilled you enjoyed your experience and Moonbeam! #PasstheJoy
Extremely intelligent staff, great local spot, love Jeremy and Andrea!
Thank you so much for coming in! We appreciate the support of the community!
great vibe. great people. greater product. first time visitors are always welcomed, however there is no first time buyer discount. Still they were able to pick up their stats with the freshest bud for display and for sale. furthermore there is a very hip vibe to the store. they let you make joints for free. (i ended up spending 2 hours in the store). if not alot, still there is a decent amount of variety at any time you visit. + they carry edibles. infused teas. and even vapes! 8.5/10 would recommend for first timers.
Great service! Love their products, esp for dogs! Highly recommend this place :)
Aww thanks so much!
Amazing staff and product. They have my business for as long as I’m in the area
Wow, that's a huge compliment, Anticon! Thanks so much and you're welcome anytime :)
One of the best in Vancouver. all the staff very knowledgeable and friendly. bought a gram of the Congolese flower by recommendation and it is soo tasty. really good sativa! highly recommend!
Thanks Hmachadox! That congo is pretty darn amazing isn't it?
I'm from Toronto, I always visit this place when I'm in Van. Top shelf bud and great friendly staff. I don't mind paying a little bit more for quality organic bud. Keep up the good work guys and hope to see you this November when I'm back in town. Cheers
Thanks so much Johnnystel, we really appreciate the review. Looking forward to seeing you in November!
Let me start off by saying that I have visited many dispensaries over the last 4 years, but never felt the desire to join any of them as my 'first official dispensary'. There are a couple of things that are quite important to me: 1. Quality -- organic products 2. Friendly/knowledgeable customer service -- helping me find exactly what I need for the reasons that I need it. 3. A warm and welcoming environment with a wide variety of products The village bloomery exceeded my expectations in all three categories. As soon as I walked in, I was welcomed by a smiling friendly face and then Rian and I had a conversation for 30 minutes discussing legalization, environmental consciousness, products used for different things such as depression, anxiety, etc. It felt like a mom & pop shop in every aspect. Every person working there knew everything about each strain -- beyond what you could read on Leafly. I immediately became a member, and honestly - have NO desire to go elsewhere. Do the right thing & sign up here. You won't regret it.
Wow. That's one of the longest, most detailed, kindest reviews we've ever received... and we couldn't be more grateful. Thank you so much runi64 for visiting us and taking the time to write this review. Super happy you found a home here and we're looking forward to having you back anytime :)
Staff was incredibly polite. Peter was a great help and was very informed. I highly recommend
Thanks Joeylopes, we really appreciate the recommendation!