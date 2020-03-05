sarahpc on March 9, 2020

This store has such a chill boutique vibe! I immediately was greeted and given the space to look around and when I was ready for help, Carlos remained by my side until I was done and ready to purchase. This store is super welcoming to women, they have a great selection of product, the bud tenders are knowledgeable and also reflect the vibe of the store. They even have workshops coming up so stay tuned for events. Pop in and say high!