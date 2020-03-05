We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This store has such a chill boutique vibe!
I immediately was greeted and given the space to look around and when I was ready for help, Carlos remained by my side until I was done and ready to purchase.
This store is super welcoming to women, they have a great selection of product, the bud tenders are knowledgeable and also reflect the vibe of the store. They even have workshops coming up so stay tuned for events.
Pop in and say high!
jordansanch3z
on March 8, 2020
Amazing and knowledgeable staff were able to answer all of my questions. The store is very spacious and easy to navigate with a very retro Houseplant display. Great selection of products in many formats (edibles, vapes, flower, and pre rolls) at a great price. Definitely my go to store that I highly recommend!
CannaCaitP
on March 7, 2020
I love the relaxed vibe and friendly staff every time I shop here. They have a huge product selection and convenient location. 5 stars for me.