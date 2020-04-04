We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Top shelf service and the shelves are high.
Art on display is cool. There was some Banksy art, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Kaws and Shepherd Farrey.
Will definitely return. Khalid was our budtender and Adam greeted us at the door. Great crew.