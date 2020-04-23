N........9 on September 23, 2020

I would be normally giving this store a 5 star rating but...Condensed version below and the whole story below that. ** Just so you don't have to read lower, this is a condensed version, Any products you buy from Toyko Smoke North Bay is non-refundable even if its broke before you bought it. ** I bought a disposable vape pen for $65 bucks. I didn't actually open it until a week later but thats normal its just a in case pen. I didn't work first off, and i went back to the store. They said they don't refund them even if you just opened it right outside. I was directed to call Aphria which is the product vendor. I left there and called Aphria and in short they told me its a sold product and its TS's issue. I called back TS and talked to a rep there (manager) and went through everything and was told it would be investigated with Aphria and would get back to me. A week went by with no contact from TS at all so i decided to call them. I ended up getting a Lead Hand which took all my information again because he didn't know anything about this. He said he would call the manager and get back to me. He got back to me and said they would be able to give me a 30% discount on my next purchase. I was happy with that but i misunderstood him and he meant they were not replacing the new broken pen i bought and wanted me to shop and buy another one lol. I spend in my family 400 - 600 dollars a month there and they had no concern about loosing a customer. I will mention as well i emailed Tweed, Aphria and Toyko Smoke, which i have only had a response from Tweed/Aphria. They expressed their concern on my frustration with TS but they only sell the product to Toyko Smoke and that Toyko Smokes are an individual unit therefore they set their own rules. With these rules and lack of customer service and support i would advise everyone to shop in one of the three other dispensaries in the north bay area.