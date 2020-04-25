We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Great little cannabis store in my neighbourhood very knowledgeable staff. Great selection, the pot can be a little dry but that's not their fault it's part of the legalization and how Canada regulates it. So do yourself a favour and pop by or click and collect I should say cause what else are you doing during quarantine might as well get high lol.