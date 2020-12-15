Great store! Staff are very friendly and knowledgable. Professional and inviting service. Great discounts as well! Their selection is consistently expanding, so I don't see much need to go anywhere else.
The selections exceeded my expectations first off, and I love the fact that this store is walking distance from my house, but more importantly is the service. I learn something new with every visit. The staff adds to the whole experience. Will definitely be back.
They just opened up near my place so I went to check it out and I'll definitely be coming back again! The staff was super friendly and they were able to narrow down exactly what I wanted. They had a lot of options and they were nice enough to take the time to get to know my preferred way of consuming and taught me a lot of stuff I didn't know! I ended up grabbing some green crush, white wedding, sunset sherbet pre-rolls and some edibles. I love sativas and the ones I grabbed were around 25% THC so they were extremely potent, great quality and smelled delicious. They have some beverages too that I want to check out next time. I'm so excited for the store to open because it looks huge inside!!
Wow the person at the front door Was awesome! He took his time and answered all my questions. He also told me that this place is massive almost 4000square feet. I can’t wait til this pandemic is over so I can go inside the store and shop around!!!!