so glad this store is finally open! i didnt know they had a click and collect option but its really great because i can check out the menu and reserve my product when new stock comes since most stores sell out fast. i dont need to worry! the staff here is also bar none, very informed and will gladly look things up for you if they dont know instead of giving you a bs answer just to make a sale. very refreshing! will deff come back
Fix your website. I'm not going into your store if you can't put your menu on your website. I was going to go to your store but you don't put a menu on your website. I'll just go to a different cannabis store. It annoys me but since it doesn't matter to you, weather I spend money in your store or a different cannabis store. I'll just go and spend the money I was gonna spend in your store somewhere else. I don't understand there are over 500 canabis stores in Alberta, over 100 in Edmonton Alberta alone. In other words the canabis market is very competitive. Yet you can't fix your website. I won't shop here. My question; Is Tweed lieing about it's THC level and trying to convince people that THC rubs off onto the plastic?