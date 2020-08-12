Fix your website. I'm not going into your store if you can't put your menu on your website. I was going to go to your store but you don't put a menu on your website. I'll just go to a different cannabis store. It annoys me but since it doesn't matter to you, weather I spend money in your store or a different cannabis store. I'll just go and spend the money I was gonna spend in your store somewhere else. I don't understand there are over 500 canabis stores in Alberta, over 100 in Edmonton Alberta alone. In other words the canabis market is very competitive. Yet you can't fix your website. I won't shop here. My question; Is Tweed lieing about it's THC level and trying to convince people that THC rubs off onto the plastic?