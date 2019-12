LadySaydee on July 4, 2019

Now that the Government has been better with providing more products, the selection has been much better compared to the beginning. Friendly informative staff, chill atmosphere, and lots to choose from. Prices are not the best but I’m happy Cannabis is legal and sometimes you get lucky finding a good deal on flower! Highly recommend Donegal & Chocolate fondue if you like those high THC Sativa’s. ✌🏽