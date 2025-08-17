Last updated:
Shop Spinach at Twisted Roots Cannabis
Sponsored by Spinach
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this store
Twisted Roots Cannabis
Welcome to Twisted Roots! We are located right off of Hwy 401 on the Ritson Rd Exit. We love the plant and carry a great variety, with consistent weekly new products. We like to focus on craft flower as well as micro growers. Brands such as Sixty Seven Sins, DEALR, Northern Canna, 1Above, VCC are some of the many we carry steady.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
191 Bloor St E., ON
License CRSA1372150
StorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9:30am - 9pm
tuesday
9:30am - 9pm
wednesday
9:30am - 9pm
thursday
9:30am - 9pm
friday
9:30am - 9pm
saturday
9:30am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until 6pm ET
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimateReady in about same dayPaymentCash
Closed until Tuesday at 11am ET
Photos of Twisted Roots Cannabis
Promotions at Twisted Roots Cannabis
Updates from Twisted Roots Cannabis
0 Reviews of Twisted Roots Cannabis
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.