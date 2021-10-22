I usually shop at another store in town, when I was driving around today I noticed Uplift Cannabis thought I’d give it a shot. Im glad I did, the store is like no other in this area!! Bright, clean and very inviting. The selection of accessories is very impressive. It’s like our own little bong shop right in town... we have been in need of one of these for a long time & saves the trip to barrie!! The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable, they answered all of my questions and pointed me in the right direction with recommendations without me having to use those tablets. I hate technology... whatever happened to one on one customer service?? Which is exactly what I received at uplift! They didn’t make me feel like I needed to grab my bud and get out, i think we talked for a good half hour .. I don’t get out much. Im very impressed with the service and this will definitely be my new go to shop. I’m looking forward to my next visit thanks for the great experience uplift!