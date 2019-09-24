We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I was one of the very first customers of this establishment and I plan to frequent this store as long as possible. The atmosphere is excellent and homey and the staff are all wonderful at their jobs. Each worker has an amazing personality and style that is refreshing and their customer service is next level perfect. 10/10 amazing cannabis experience everytime I come in.