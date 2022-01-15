Weedjar is a family-owned and operated business with a commitment to providing our customers with carefully selected cannabis products and accessories that ensure an enjoyable experience. Our stores stock a thoughtfully curated selection of cannabis products that provide a variety of possibilities. We offer great product options for enthusiasts and novices alike. Our team of well-trained on-site budtenders are committed to providing a welcoming environment to everyone who enters our stores. Our experienced budtenders are always ready to share their knowledge with customers and help them find the products that suit their needs and lifestyle. We strive to give our customers a one-of-a-kind personal experience that provides guidance in choosing the best cannabis products and accessories. We are passionate in the products we offer and look forward to creating great relationships with our clients and to continue providing excellent future shopping experiences.