Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Selkirk, Manitoba
(1)
Veteran
11 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Happy Valleys Cannabis Inc.
Pickup
Preorder until 8am CT
17.3 mi away
order pickup
Canna Cabana - Selkirk
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 10am CT
1.2 mi away
Flamingo + Cannabis - Main St.
REC
Closed until 10am CT
16.4 mi away
The Joint Cannabis - Winnipeg Henderson
REC
2.8
(
3
)
Closed until 10am CT
17.3 mi away
Farmer Jane Henderson
REC
Closed until 11am CT
17.5 mi away
The Joint Cannabis Winnipeg - Leila Ave
REC
2.8
(
2
)
17.8 mi away
Farmer Jane Plessis
REC
Closed until 10am CT
17.9 mi away
Spiritleaf - McPhillips
REC
Closed until 10am CT
18.3 mi away
Smoky Trails Inc.
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am CT
19.0 mi away
Tweed - Winnipeg, Regent Ave
REC
3.4
(
4
)
Closed until 10am CT
19.4 mi away
Tweed - Winnipeg, Regent
REC
Closed until 10am CT
19.4 mi away
