Best weed dispensaries near you with authentic reviews
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- MED
Takoma Wellness Center129 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
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- REC
2. Peake Releaf - Adult Use1 dealPickup in under 30 mins19.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Absolutely Outstanding Store & Exceptional Manager! This store is truly top-notch. The selection is great and they only carry quality products. Selection is well organized, and also easy to browse. The whole place has a welcoming, relaxed vibe that makes you want to browse to see what else you might want. While we were there, one wall was being hand painted by an artist into a mural and it was finished when we returned the next day. Cool. I especially want to highlight Ryan, the manager I dealt with. He helped resolve a small billing issue and went above and beyond to make sure I left completely satisfied. This really made an impression. His professionalism, patience, and genuine care for customers are outstanding - and customer friendly store policies allowed him to take care of me. You don’t see service like this very often anymore, where the staff principals both care and are allowed to do their job to support customer satisfaction. Five stars all the way. I’ll absolutely be returning and recommending this store to everyone I know!read full review
- MED & REC
6. Crabtree Dispensary6 deals22.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
14. District CannabisPickup28.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED
15. Medz28.3 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Medz DC cannabis dispensary & weed delivery girl is truly phenomenal. The customer service and the hospitality this retail store offers. It’s just unbelievable and it’s just one of the best things any cannabis dispensary should do. These people are truly a role model in the customer service world they have a wide variety of product and their cannabis flower is actually good. It’s lap tested and official.read full review
- MED & REC
24. Curaleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)17.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I have visited Curaleaf in Montgomery Village, MD, many times since July 1, 2023, when Adult Use became legal in Maryland. Every single interaction I've had here has been 5 Star "perfect" customer service, without exception. They are all very friendly as well. Whether it be a question, a recommendation, or efficiency in quickly filling an online pre-order, the employees at this Curaleaf location get the job done well, with no issues. I think some of the pricing is a tad higher than some competitors, but I'd rather drive only 1.5 miles to this location. Curaleaf does offer a generous 15% "Wisdom Discount" to us wise folks over 55. They also have a loyalty point reward program, which helps lower the cost further. I don't have to ask or remind them each time, as it's all applied automatically once my info is in their system. 2 things to be aware of; The only forms of payment accepted are Cash or Debit Card, and they do give priority treatment to Medical Customers, which is only right. Lastly, they offer a great variety of accessories and clever gift items, everything one might need to enjoy the product. 10/10!read full review
- MED & REC
26. gLeaf - Rockville18.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
27. RISE Dispensaries Bethesda (Adult Use)19.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Have always liked the in-store service, but today was a first time online order/delivery experience and it was STELLAR. Major inventory of selections, 30% off everything I chose (edibles), order was exact, delivery on time, and Greg was professional, friendly and helpful. Rise Bethesda is now my new #1 dispensary choice.read full review
What to expect from cannabis stores
Canada is home to over 3,000 licensed cannabis retail stores that serve recreational customers throughout the country. Canadians have enjoyed the perks of legalized recreational cannabis since 2018, and medical cannabis has been legal since July 2001. At this time, consumers who wish to access the medical market must do so through a qualified physician as retail stores are unable to provide medical products or advice. Whether you're a Canadian citizen, or just passing through, there is no denying that the “Land of The Maple Leaf" is now also the land of the cannabis leaf. For those looking to partake in the local green, Leafly's cannabis experts have gathered the essential information you need to know before going to a dispensary in Canada.
Cannabis Store Hours
Cannabis stores in Canada make their own hours and are typically open from 9 am to 10 pm, serving customers in-person and online. Cannabis stores are allowed to operate seven days a week and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favourite Canada dispensary at any time using Leafly.ca.
Items require to enter a cannabis store
To enter a cannabis store in Canada, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's licence, to verify you are the age of majority in your region, 19+ in most provinces, 18 in Alberta and 21 in Quebec. Dispensaries in Canada will not sell recreational cannabis to anyone underage. Cannabis stores in Canada will verify your age by carding you in-store, for in person sales, or at your door when ordering delivery.
How to find legit cannabis stores
People new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Technically speaking, legit cannabis stores are dispensaries with legal licenses that sell legal products. One of the best ways to judge legitimacy in Canada is to look at the labels on cannabis products. Licensed retailers only carry products with the proper Health Canada warnings, THC labels, and include an excise sticker. Today there are over 3,000 total licensed and legitimate cannabis stores in Canada providing in-person and online experiences. You can see a list of licensed adult-use cannabis stores at any time on Leafly.ca
How to buy weed: Tax Information
Cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in Canada, cannabis products are subject to certain taxes. Every province has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, but nationally Canada's cannabis taxes include a duty of 1$ per gram of dried cannabis flower, or 10% of the value per gram - whichever amount is greater. Some provinces may require different THC products be taxed at different rates. Medical marijuana patients in Canada are not exempt from cannabis tax.
Cannabis stores accept credit cards, interac, and cash (in-person only)
You can pay for cannabis in a variety of ways in Canada, though credit card and interac are the most common. Customers who wish to pay in cash currency will need to visit a cannabis retail store in person as online orders require digital payment. Since cannabis in Canada is legalized on a federal level, unlike the US, Canadians have the convenience of using whatever form of payment they prefer. Canada cannabis taxes are applied upon each checkout at a dispensary or may be applied electronically through an online ordering system like Leafly, depending on the province.
Where to consume weed
Canada has by-laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke cannabis, and each province sets its own rules on where to consume weed. Essentially, Canada consumption laws outline only a few key locations where you are free to smoke or vape cannabis in Canada, including:
- Inside a private residence or home that you own
- Designated smoking or vaping areas in shared spaces
- Specific research and testing facilities
How to transport weed
Put that skunk in your trunk! It's important to note that Canada has laws regarding the transportation of cannabis. Individuals cannot possess more than 30 grams on their person at any given time.Medical cannabis patients have higher limits and are allowed to carry 30 days supply of their medicine, determined by their authorization of grams per day.
If you are travelling with weed in your car, it is important to know that local governments of treat cannabis simularly to alcohol and it is illegal to drive under the influence, or have substances within reach of the driver, medical patients are not exempt from this rule. To safely transport cannabis legally in Canada, your cannabis must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis must be transported by an adult aged 19 years old or older
- Cannabis must be packed away and not be readily available to the car driver and passengers.
- Do not travel with more than 30 grams at a time, per person as it exceeds possession limits
In Canada, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. The penalty for driving while under the influence of cannabis in Canada starts with an immediate driver's licence suspension, fines, vehicle impoundment, and the possibility of jail time and a criminal record. To comply with Canada cannabis laws, you should only have enough cannabis on you equal to or less than the legal possession limits, up to 30 grams of dried cannabis.
History of weed in Canada
Canada's economy includes agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and cannabis. Greater Canada has long-held progressive attitudes regarding cannabis use. Medical grassroots efforts date back to the early 1990s with The Canadian Medical Marijuana Access Regulations Grant, which in 2001 authorized medical cannabis use for people with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. On October 17, 2018, recreational cannabis was legalized by the Government of Canada.
Types of cannabis products available in Canada
Recreational cannabis stores in Canada offer a wide selection of THC and CBD products and cannabis strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Canada dispensaries include cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. Don't worry, you can't get too carried away when shopping for cannabis in Canada, there is a possession limit of 30 grams dried flower or its equivalent in edibles, concentrates, and beverages.
Frequently asked questions
What is the definition of cannabis store?
Cannabis stores, also known as “dispensaries,” “pot shops,” and “weed stores,” are defined as licensed businesses that sell legal and locally grown cannabis products.
Can cannabis stores take credit cards?
How do cannabis stores make money?
Cannabis stores make money from selling locally grown and licensed cannabis products for medical or recreational use.
How many cannabis stores can you visit in one day?
Do cannabis stores track how much weed you buy?
In some provinces, cannabis stores may be required to track how much weed you buy.