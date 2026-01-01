Best cannabis stores in Brock, Ontario with authentic reviews
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5. FIKA Local - Aurora-WellingtonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins27.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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10. CANNABIS XPRESS - Uxbridge16.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Parking is available right out front. Inside the store was clean and organized. The staff were incredibly friendly and knowledgeable about all their products including their accessories. Best prices in town by far and I can’t say enough about how easy they were to talk to. We’ll definitely be shopping here from now on. What a five star experience!read full review
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14. Sessions Cannabis - Port Perry17.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Wow!!! What a wonderful experience. Products on display no reading boring menus. Staff that are actually attentive and know their products. Great variety of craft products for the experienced and helpful advice for the novice. All this on the main street of Port Perry. If you haven't been in yet your missing out !!! This place amazed me !!read full review
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19. The House of Cannabis - Keswick18.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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30. Sessions Cannabis - Orillia25.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET