We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Ridgetown, Ontario
(1)
Veteran
9 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
CANNABIS XPRESS - Ridgetown
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
0.1 mi away
Higher Limits Cannabis - Blenheim, Chatham-Kent
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
9.2 mi away
ShinyBud - Blenheim
REC
Closed until 10am ET
9.2 mi away
Pluto Plants - Chatham
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.9 mi away
True North Cannabis Co. - Chatham
REC
Closed until 10am ET
15.3 mi away
Herbologi
REC
Closed until 11am ET
15.4 mi away
Discounted Cannabis - Chatham
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
15.6 mi away
The We Store - Chatham
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
16.1 mi away
Bud Bank Chatham
REC
Closed until 10am ET
16.1 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Blenheim, ON
14.8 km
2 stores
Chatham, ON
24.0 km
6 stores
Wallaceburg, ON
44.2 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Ridgetown
N0P 2C0
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Acapulco Gold
Animal Face
Atomic
GMO Cookies
Tropic Thunder
Blue Dream
Bubba Kush
Show all 569
clear all
view results