Find out if medical cannabis is right for you. Apollo Cannabis Clinics specializes in prescribing medical cannabis for patients in need across Canada. Our goal is to provide our patients with the highest level of care and an improved quality of life through access to medical cannabis. We have helped thousands of Canadians on their journey to personal wellness. No matter where you live in Canada, no doctor’s referral is required and our services are free of charge, including your personalized medical consultation, prescription, and treatment plan with access to complimentary ongoing care seven days a week through our patient support centre. Our virtual cannabis clinic is available to all patients across Canada As part of our commitment to serving patients across Canada, our virtual clinic, apollo@home, is available to all Canadians from coast to coast. Now remote patients can easily connect with our team of healthcare professionals from the comfort of their own home to receive the same level of professional and personalized care offered in all of our clinics. No doctor referral is required and all of our services are free of charge. It’s never been easier, faster, or more discreet to receive and renew your medical cannabis prescription. Same day appointments are available! Feel free to contact us at: https://apollocannabis.ca/ 1 (877) 560-9195 info@apolloresearch.ca Our call centre is open 7 days a week!