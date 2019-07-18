If you think medical cannabis could be an option for you, your first place to start is by contacting Bodystream - Ontario’s leading Medical Cannabis Service Provider. Consultations are strictly confidential, and are fully covered by OHIP. The friendly doctors and staff at Bodystream will lead you through the entire procedure, from start to finish, to help you get the cannabis you need for your medical condition. Count on our caring, trained medical professionals to guide you step-by-step and answer any questions you may have. Pricing: Clinic consultations are 100% covered with a valid Ontario Health Card