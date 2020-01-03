COVID19 UPDATE: All appointments moving forward will be conducted exclusively by telephone or through our video call service. To book a video call appointment, copy and paste this link into your browser tab and follow the steps https://bit.ly/2TSTY7l. For more information on telephone appointments, please call 1-888-256-7043 or email hello@cannabisclinics.ca We believe you deserve a life filled with Better Days. As one of Canada’s leading providers of medical cannabis access and education, we have helped thousands of Canadians to date and look forward to the day we help you. Our practitioners will assess whether medical cannabis is right for you while our medical cannabis educators will be there to guide and support you. They even assist you with choosing and registering with the best matched licensed cultivator.