Appointments are conducted through a secure and private video call. Our practitioners will assess whether medical cannabis is right for you while our medical cannabis educators will be there to guide and support you. They even assist you with choosing and registering with the best matched licensed cultivator. We believe you deserve a life filled with Better Days. As one of Canada’s leading providers of medical cannabis access and education, we have helped thousands of Canadians to date and look forward to the day we help you. Want to book an appointment? Copy and paste this link into your browser tab and follow the steps- https://bit.ly/2M07K3z