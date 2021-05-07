About this clinic
Canadian MedCanna Clinics
Canadian MedCanna Clinics team is dedicated to providing patients with safe access to cannabis therapies that can be used to improve their overall health and well-being . Our team include primary care physicians and nurses. We are available in person, through phone 647-716-3772, through email or Book your Consultation online. We serve patients across Canada through video conference and are available Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST. Canadian MedCanna Clinics offers in-depth medical assessments for patients who are interested in using medical cannabis to help with their overall health and well-being.