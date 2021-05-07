Canadian MedCanna Clinics team is dedicated to providing patients with safe access to cannabis therapies that can be used to improve their overall health and well-being . Our team include primary care physicians and nurses. We are available in person, through phone 647-716-3772, through email or Book your Consultation online. We serve patients across Canada through video conference and are available Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST. Canadian MedCanna Clinics offers in-depth medical assessments for patients who are interested in using medical cannabis to help with their overall health and well-being.