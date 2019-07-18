Canada's Leading Cannabis-Specialized Medical Clinics. At Canadian Cannabis Clinics, our goal is to provide our patients with the highest level of care and an improved quality of life through the use of cannabis as medicine. To date, we have helped thousands of Canadians with chronic conditions live better lives. Our staff is committed to helping patients with a variety of conditions manage their symptoms through the use of medical cannabis. Canadian Cannabis Clinics is committed to educating patients, physicians and the general public about the effective use of medical cannabis.