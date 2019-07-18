Greenzone Therapy specializes in medical cannabis prescriptions for patients Ontario-wide, free of charge. We provide free consultations, complete assessments in under 30 minutes, prescription counselling, free renewals, cannabis education and follow-up appointments. Our main goal is to help patients navigate through their journey of receiving proper medical cannabis care, in order to reach their individualized treatment goals. Our telemedicine program allows for patients to speak with our health care practitioners through virtual appointments, from the comfort of their home. No doctor referral is needed!