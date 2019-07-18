Hassle-Free Medical Marijuana Authorizations By Licensed Physicians. No Referrals Or Past Medical Records Required Get Licensed In 1 Week Doctor Appointments Available By Skype OUR MISSION IS HELPING CANADIANS LIKE YOU SUFFERING FROM TERMINAL ILLNESSES, PAINS OR SEVERE CONDITIONS TO GET LEGAL ACCESS TO MEDICAL CANNABIS UNDER HEALTH CANADA’S MARIJUANA MEDICAL ACCESS REGULATIONS (MMPR) PROGRAM. WE BELIEVE IN FREEDOM OF CHOOSING SAFE, EFFECTIVE, AFFORDABLE ORGANIC MEDICINE OVER EXPENSIVE PRESCRIPTION CHEMICAL DRUGS SOLD IN STORES. GrowLegally has helped thousands of eligible patients like yourself find Compassionate doctors who are willing to prescribe marijuana for medical purposes. We understand how difficult it can be to find a doctor who understands your medical needs and is willing to prescribe you a medicine that will help treat your medical condition. GrowLegally believes that it is the patient’s right to choose Natural Alternative Medicines. You can apply for your medical marijuana Rx. from anywhere in Canada using telemedicine. 1 888-909-6336 Pricing: Hassle-Free Medical Marijuana Consultations By Licensed Physicians No Referral or Past Medical Records Required Get Licensed In 1 Week Appointments Available By Skype $250 Administration fee Free Renewal Get Your Federal Medical Cannabis Grow License